National Police in Playa de Palma. 20-05-2019 Alejandro Sepúlveda

Shares:

Seven people have been arrested by the National Police for robbing tourists and for drug dealing in Playa de Palma.

At 3.30 on Sunday morning, two men aged 24 and 36 were arrested after mugging a tourist and taking a phone. Officers had witnessed what was happening and immediately detained the two. They were in possession of two other phones and a wallet belonging to a German.

Previously, two people aged 21 and 22 were arrested when they were seen stealing items from a couple of tourists on the beach. Three phones were found on them. The following day, at quarter to two in the morning, the same two people were detained for the same offence of stealing from tourists on the beach. On this occasion, there was a third individual. Officers recovered money and phones.

Two more men, ages 19 and 20, were arrested for selling drugs. They were caught in the act on a street back from the beach frontline.

The detentions, it is being said, are the result of increased police presence for the tourism season.