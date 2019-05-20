The son of Gloria Zavala. 20-05-2019

It would appear that the 16-year-old son of Gloria Zavala, the woman whose body was found in Arenal last Wednesday, had told close friends that he intended to run away with his girlfriend.

These friends were apparently aware of his having saved up money to pay for this. They say that he never gave any indication that he intended to attack his mother. There were arguments, but these didn't ever seem unusual.

The search continues for the boy and for his girlfriend, the police convinced that Gloria was killed on the Friday night before her body was discovered on the Wednesday and aware that her son had put a padlock on the garage that same night. The body was in a trunk in the garage.