Lord Sugar with his bike in Palma. 22-05-2019

Lord Sugar is famous for many things. Not only is he famous for peddling his groundbreaking business deals and hiring and firing budding businessmen and women on The Apprentice, he also loves nothing more peddling his bike, be it at his home in Florida or here in Palma.

Corratec delivered two of its Corratec Life S e-bikes to Lord Sugar’s office last week, and he has sent the brand a picture of himself by his luxury yacht Lady A here in Majorca with a post which he has tweeted to his 5.3 million followers. Having visited the Corratec stand after opening the Birmingham Cycle Show last September, Lord Sugar, who is a committed cyclist, ordered the e-bikes, one for his boat and one for his plane. He said: "Just taken delivery of the Corratec Electric bike. Did 20 miles along the cycle lane in Palma. Brilliant machine."

Lord Sugar is no stranger to Majorca. He has sailed in on his various private yachts over the years for holidays, but unknown to hundreds of innocent British holidaymakers and residents, he has been cycling up and down the Paseo Maritimo and beyond for the past few days.

He renamed his latest 14 million pound yacht Lady A in honour of his wife of 50 years, Ann. The yacht, which is on the market, was bought by Lord Sugar in 2015, and the billionaire businessman then gave Lady A a total refit, which cost £11.8 million and took ten months.