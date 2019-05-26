Beaches
Resident complaints about Puerto Pollensa beach bar
2019-05-26 07:15:00 Pollensa By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
La Roca chiringuito beach bar on the Llenaire beach in Puerto Pollensa has been holding music events on Saturdays for several years. Residents in the area have regularly complained about the noise, saying that the music exceeds permitted decibel levels. They also suggest that the bar serves hot meals when it doesn't have permission for this.
According to residents, successive administrations have not taken action to address the problem. The current town hall administration says, however, that the bar has the necessary permissions under a concession from the Costas Authority and that this concession was renewed last year. The noise is an issue for the local police and for them to monitor and follow up.