Less rainfall than usual in May. 28-05-2019 Xesca Serra

The Aemet met agency reports that the average temperature in the Balearics in May was 17.1C, which was lower than normal. The average of 17C in Majorca was 0.9C below the norm. At one weather station, Campos, the average of 16.4C was the fifth lowest since recordings started in 1991.

The highest temperature in Majorca was 30.1C at the university weather station in Palma on the tenth. The lowest, four days earlier, was 1.5C at the Son Torrella station in Escorca.

Although not as warm as usual, this didn't mean that there was excessive rainfall. The average for the whole of the Balearics was down 34% to 25.1 litres per square metre. In Majorca, the average was 27.9 litres, 27% lower than normal. The heaviest rain - 33 litres - was in Pollensa on the twenty-fifth.