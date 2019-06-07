Emergencies
German tourist critical after hotel fall
2019-06-07 06:58:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
A 35-year-old German tourist was taken to Son Espases Hospital in a critical condition on Thursday morning after falling from a balcony at a hotel in Arenal.
The emergency services were called at twenty-five minutes past midnight to the Playa Grande Hotel. The tourist had fallen from the second floor and had suffered multiple traumatic injuries. The precise cause of the fall is as yet unknown.