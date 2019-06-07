The scene in Magalluf on Friday morning. 07-06-2019

A 20-year-old British tourist was killed on Friday morning after falling from the second floor of the Wave House Hotel in Magalluf.

Emergency services were called at around 3am. Medics were unable to do anything; he was certified dead at the scene.

The Briton was staying with three friends. They were asleep at the time of the incident. The Guardia Civil have concluded that the death was as the consequence of an accidental fall.