Bennett Wilson Poole, headlining at the Summer Pie Festival. 09-06-2019 John Morgan

Monday, 10 June

Tuesday, 11 June

FIESTAS

Muro, Sant Joan. 19.00: Concert - Miquel Tortell Municipal School of Music. Convent Cloister.

MUSIC

Palma. 18.00: U-Fest - Maikel Delacalle and others (urban music). Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. 27.50 euros.

PERFORMANCE

Puerto Alcudia. 20.30: Circus - Circ Historic Raluy. Carretera Arta, by the Magic Roundabout opposite Lidl. (Same time until Friday; Saturday and Sunday, 18.15 and 20.30; runs to 23 June.) Six to ten euros. www.raluy.com

Wednesday, 12 June

FIESTAS

Arta, Sant Antoni de Padua. 19.00: Parade - Floats, cavallet dancers, band of music. Convent Franciscà de Sant Antoni de Padua.

MUSIC

Palma. 18.00: Wäy Day - C. Tangana, Brian Van Andel and others (rap, urban music). Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. 27.50 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Alexander Fleming. Free.

Thursday, 13 June

FIESTAS

Arta, Sant Antoni de Padua. 19.00: Dance of offer by the cavallets plus Orfeó Artanenc choir. Convent Franciscà de Sant Antoni de Padua.



Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan. 18.00: Children's tennis party. Sports centre. 19.30: Procession by pipers and raising of banners. From C. Massanella.

Muro, Sant Joan. 19.00: Zumba. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. Plaça Major. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Ombra - acoustic indie rock. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.

Palma. 21.30: Los Secretos - legendary Spanish rock group. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-40 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Friday, 14 June

FIESTAS

Arta, Beer Festival. 18.00 to 24.00: Craft beers, live music. Na Batlessa Amphitheatre.

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan. 17.00: Children's activities. Municipal pool. 21.00: Open-air supper. Plaça d'Alt (tables to be reserved by 12 June).

Muro, Sant Joan. 20.00: Opening address for the fiestas plus children's choir, youth orchestra and the Miquel Tortell Choir. Convent Cloister. 22.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis de sa Pedrera, "Summer Solstice". From C. Independencia via C. Verge de Lluc and C. Jaume I to Plaça Sant Marti.

MUSIC

Deya. 21.00: The Archduke's Consort - Fiona Stuart-Wilson (soprano), Kepa Artetxe (violin), Guillermo Femenias (baroque guitar), Xisco Aguiló (viol). Sant Joan Church. 15 euros.

Manacor. 20.00: Anegats - Majorcan rock. Manacor Theatre, Avda. Parc. Free,

Palma. 20.00: Summer Pie Festival. Romantica, Felix Holt & The Radicals and others. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. 20 euros.

Palma. 20.30: Andrey Baranov (violin). Bach, Paganini, Ysase. Sant Francesc Basilica. 30 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Miranda Jazz Combo. Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 15 euros.

Palma. 22.00: Taburete - Spanish pop-rock. Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. 25 euros.

Soller. 19.00: Tugores Trio - cello, guitar and saxophone. Escolapies Chapel, C. Batac. Free.



Saturday, 15 June

FIESTAS

Arta, Beer Festival. 10.00 to 24.00: Craft beers, live music from La Vereda and Val 9 from 20.00. Na Batlessa Amphitheatre.

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan. 19.30: Parade by Minorcan horses, Mancor Band of Music, Valltukada (batucada). Son Morro. 22.30: Concert - Cris Juanico and Duplicats. Son Morro.

Muro, Sant Joan. 10.30 to 14.00: Waterpark party for all ages. Plaça Comte d'Empúries. 21.30: Horse show. At the bullring. Free.

MUSIC

Alaro. 17.00: Nina Heidenreich, Paula Marqués (violins); Bach, Beriot, Leclair. Cases de Sollerich.

Campanet. 20.30: Highlands Project (jazz). Caves of Campanet. Free.

Inca. 20.30: Projecte Ulysses - classical. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies Free.

Manacor. 19.00: Manacor Band of Music. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Six euros.

Palma. 12.00: Summer Pie Festival. Royal Castles, An Orange Conspiracy. Plaça Mercat. Free.

Palma. 20.00: Summer Pie Festival. Bennett Wilson Poole, Odd Years and others. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. 20 euros.

Pollensa. 22.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis Ca de Bou; 23.00: Oscar Romero and others - Flower Power Fiesta. Joan March Gardens. Free.

Puerto Pollensa. 20.00: Cello concert - Nualaia (Laia Ferrer, Miquela Gayà. Rosa Cardona). Events hall (church), Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

Valldemossa. 20.30: Paula Ríos Vázquez (piano); Chopin, Bellini. Chopin Cell, Charterhouse. 15 euros. www.pianino.es

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.00: Don Quijote - Ballet with the National Company of Dance and the Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-45 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com (also Sunday, 19.00).



Sunday, 16 June

FIESTAS

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan. 19.30: Majorcan folk dance and giants. Plaça Ajuntament.

Muro, Sant Joan. 10.30: Mile race. From Plaça Sant Marti. 20.30: Concert - Unió Artística Murera band of music. Convent Cloister. 22.00: Party with Orquestra Galatzó. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.

MUSIC

Manacor. 19.00: Manacor Band of Music. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Six euros.

Palma. 18.30: Més Música - benefit concert for Majorca Without Hunger. Orchestral concert. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com

Palma. 19.00: Ensemble Espai Sonor with soprano Natalia Perelló. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Ten euros.

PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 18.30 / 20.00: Grand Show of Modern Ballroom. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Four euros.