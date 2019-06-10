Ken Loach, who is to be honoured at the Atlàntida Film Fest. 10-06-2019 Reuters

Legendary British director Ken Loach will receive the Master of Cinema award for lifetime achievement at the ninth Atlàntida Film Fest, which is being held in Palma during the first week of July. It will also feature on the Filmin streaming service throughout July, and the co-founder of Filmin and the Atlàntida director, Jaume Ripoli, yesterday presented the programme for the festival. Forty-four of the 110 films online will be screened in Palma.

The award to Ken Loach will be at Bellver Castle during the opening gala. His recognition follows those of Guy Hamilton (posthumously), Vanessa Redgrave and Roland Joffé. The award will he handed to him by the Spanish director Fernando León de Aranoa.

The festival will feature Kes, the film which brought Loach to prominence in 1969. Fifty years old, it has been restored and is considered to be one of the most important films in British cinema history.

The festival will open with the screening of Nacido rey, the biography of King Faisal of Saudi Arabia, directed by the Majorcan Agustí Villaronga. Other films will include Teen Spirit, starring Elle Fanning, and the Spanish premiere of Diego Maradona, a documentary by Asif Kapadia.