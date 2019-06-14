Shares:

The Association of Friends of the Railway took to Facebook yesterday to denounce graffiti on a Soller train carriage.

The association said that it condemned this latest attack on Majorca's railway heritage."We demand that the law be applied to those responsible and the maximum speed in their arrest." An investigation has been opened to identify the perpetrators.

This is not the first time that the Soller train has been the target for vandals. In 2008, four youths from Barcelona were arrested by Palma police for graffiti.