Sant Joan Pelós and the Eagles: Corpus Christi in Pollensa. 03-06-2019 Elena Ballestero

Monday, 17 June

FIESTAS

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan. 17.30: Children's games and activities. Plaça Baix. 19.00: Artistic gymnastics. Plaça Ajuntament.

Muro, Sant Joan. 21.00: Open-air supper and folk dance with Revetla d'Algebelí and Xeremiers Es Reguinyol. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.

MUSIC

Porreres. 20.00: Porreres School of Music. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Free.

SPORT

Santa Ponsa. WTA Mallorca Open. 14.00: Main Draw matches start, 18.30: Match of the Day. Players include Angelique Kerber and Maria Sharapova, Each day until Sunday, when the finals are from 14.00. Santa Ponsa Country Club. www.mallorcaopen.org



Tuesday, 18 June

FIESTAS

Muro, Sant Joan. 21.00: Playback contest. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.

MUSIC

Paguera. 21.30: The Six Tenors. Auditorium, C. Pins 17. 12-28 euros.

Palma. 20.00: University of the Balearic Islands students. Sa Riera building, university campus. Free.

Puigpunyent. 20.00: Coral Ireneu Segarra choir. At the church. Free.



Wednesday, 19 June

FIESTAS

Andratx, Sant Pere. 18.30: Rhythmic gymnastics. Sports centre.

Deya, Sant Joan. 20.00: Football - Singles v. Marrieds.

Muro, Sant Joan. 21.00: Ses 40 Voltes - children's races (running, bikes). Plaça Comte d'Empúries.

MUSIC

Alcudia. 19.00: Alcudia Municipal School of Music - end of course concert. Auditorium, Plaça Porta de Mallorca. Free with previous invitation from the box office.

Palma. 18.00: Wäy Day - C. Tangana, Beret and others (rap, urban music). Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. 27.50 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Ronda de Bruixes - Children's musical with pupils from the Rei Jaume III primary school, Llucmajor, the Llucmajor Band of Music and School of Music choir. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Five euros.



Thursday, 20 June

FIESTAS

Deya, Sant Joan. 17.00: Ringing of bells and hanging of flags. 21.00: Opening address, pa amb oli supper, bingo. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan. 20.30: Tapas route - five bars.

MUSIC

Deya. 20.30: Deya International Music Festival - Krzystof Biernacki (tenor), Josu Okiñena (piano); 'Canción hispana', works by Álvarez, Falla and others. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

Palma. 20.30: Studium Aureum - works by Handel. Bellver Castle. 35 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Passeig Born. Free.

Palma. 21.00: Nina Heidenreich (violin), Andreu Riera (piano). Museum of Military History and Culture (cloister), C. Sant Miquel 69. Pay as you wish.

Valldemossa. 20.30: Voicello & Co - Carme Garí, Biel Fiol (cello), Helena Garreta (harp), Miquel Marquès (flamenco percussion). Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna. Bookings: 971 612 983.



Friday, 21 June

FIESTAS

Andratx, Sant Pere. 18.30: Brutatló Kids - obstacle race. C. Son Luis car park. 22.00: Opera gala. Town hall cloister. Five euros.

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan. 18.00: Children's entertainment with Mel i Sucre. Casal Cultura. 23.00: Night party - Enrockats, Discovery and others. Plaça Dalt.

Marratxi, Sant Marçal.

Muro, Sant Joan. 19.30: Children's party with Cucorba. Plaça Comte d'Empúries. 21.00: Tapas route - seven bars.

Son Servera, Sant Joan. 20.00: Opening address. In front of the town hall. 21.30: Open-air supper; music from Orquestra Galatzó, Los Grillos and DJ. Plaça Sant Joan.

MUSIC

Llucmajor. 21.00: Clara Peya - piano; jazz, pop, classics. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau. 15-20 euros.

Palma. 19.00: World Music Day - Concert by the Conservatory of Music and Dance. Bellver Castle. Free with invitations that can be obtained from the Conservatory (C. Alfons el Magnanim 64) or at the castle (first-floor office) between 10am and 1pm.

Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. La Misericordia courtyard, Plaça Hospital. Free.

Palma. 21.00: Hugo Race - Australian rock guitarist. Fundació Miró, C. Saridakis 29. 8-12 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Krzystof Biernacki (tenor), Josu Okiñena (piano); 'Canción hispana', works by Álvarez, Falla and others. Palau March, C. Palau Reial. Free, bookings: 971 711 122.

Pollensa. From 18.00: World Music Day - Sofia Viola, Manteca Latin Project, Daniel Higiénico Blues Experience. Plaça Major. Tom Trovador, Pep Garau Trio, Victor Uris Trio and various other acts in the streets.



Saturday, 22 June

FIESTAS

Andratx, Sant Pere. 18.00: Brutatló. Sports centre. 22.00: Opera gala. Town hall cloister. Five euros.

Deya, Sant Joan. 23.00: Night party - After Suns and others. Sports area.

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan. 23.00: Party with Orquestra Galatzó and Orquestra Trébol. Plaça Ajuntament.

Muro, Sant Joan. 24.00: Flower Power Party - Val 9 and DJs. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.

Son Servera, Sant Joan. 20.00: Wine-tasting, music from Andreu Galmés and Franco Bombelli Jazz Band. Església Nova. Six euros. 24.00: Concerts - Billy Young Band (AC/DC tribute) and Ojos de Serpiente. Plaça Mercat.

MUSIC

Inca. 20.30: Inclassic - Magí Garcias (piano). Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies.



Sunday, 23 June

FIESTAS

Alaro, Festa de la Flama (Festival of the Flame). Walks to Alaro Castle start at 18.30. At the castle, from around 20.30 the occasion is a celebration of the Catalan language, plus music and Majorcan trempó salad. Lanterns are essential.

Deya, Sant Joan. 21.30: Havaneres songs from Blau de Blaus, Majorca trempó salad and drink. Two euros. At Cala Deya.

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan. 19.30: Vespers and floral offer. 20.00: Folk dance. Plaça Ajuntament. 22.00: Parade with Esplai s'Estel. Plaça Baix.

Muro, Sant Joan. 10.00: Aquatic party. Municipal pool. 21.00: Line dance. Plaça Comte d'Empúries. 24.00: Night party - Enrockats, IPops and others. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.

Palma, Corpus Christi. 18.00: Eucharist. Bishop of Majorca, Sebastià Taltavull. Followed by procession through the old centre of Palma from the Cathedral to Plaça Cort and Palau Reial.

Palma, Nit de Foc. 22.00: CORREFOC. Parc de la Mar (details to be confirmed).

Pollensa, Corpus Christi. 18.30: Mass, followed by the Dance of the Eagles and Sant Joan Pelós in the streets.

Son Servera, Sant Joan. 18.00: Traditional children's games. Plaça Sant Joan. 23.30: Night party - Orquestra Oasis, Horris Kamoi, The Wateques. Plaça Mercat.

MUSIC

Palmanova. 21.00: DJs Juan Campos and Txema Sánchez. Carregador beach. Free.

Santa Ponsa. 21.30: Concert - Ole'Star, Els Ander Grauns. Plaça Pinada. Free.