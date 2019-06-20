Police, marked in red, deal with one of the burglars. 19-06-2019

Images have been released of action taken by Alcudia police against two burglars who had broken into a villa. They smashed a window but were unaware that the whole property was controlled by cameras.

The property's security system alerted the owner, who in turn called for emergency police presence. The owner was able to see for himself what was happening, as the system relayed security camera images.

Two officers, brandishing their weapons, were able to detect where the burglars were from the torches they were using. One was in the living-room, the other tried to hide in a bedroom.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. The burglars are said to be from Georgia.