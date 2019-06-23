Checking the damage at the supermarket. 23-06-2019 Palma Police

Seven people were injured on Sunday afternoon when part of the roof of an Eroski supermarket in Palma fell in.

The incident happened at around twenty past one at the supermarket on the calle Bonaire. The reason has yet to be confirmed, but it is suspected that the roof gave way under weight from the terrace above it. The seven people who were injured were all shoppers. Three needed to be taken to Son Llatzer Hospital; they were not seriously injured.

Dogs were brought in to check that there was no one under the rubble; there wasn't. As a precaution, the two adjoining buildings were evacuated. They were being checked to see if they had suffered any structural damage.