Calvia police have fined three tourists this month for "balconing", defined - by the police - as both moving from balcony to balcony and leaping from a balcony into a pool.

The three fines are the only ones issued so far this year; there were eleven in 2018. Fines range from 600 to 1,500 euros and can be applied to people who encourage balconing as well as to those who actually do it. Hotels or property owners are not subject to fines.

The most recent fine was issued on Tuesday. A Spanish tourist in Magalluf was spotted clambering onto another balcony at a hotel at two in the afternoon.

The police note that balconing typically occurs because people have drunk too much, and they stress the dangers, referring to a recent death.