Scene of the incident. 30-06-2019 J.B.¶

In less than 24 hours Santa Ponsa became an improvised boxing ring.

Scores of tourists drunk and under the effects of narcotics were involved in numerous violent incidents.

The most prominent involved some 40 Irishmen in a pitched battle.

According to some of the participants, this was a settling of scores back home in Ireland and that those involved had been ‘summoned’ to settle accounts in Majorca. Those involved, as soon as they found themselves in the street, began to punch each other, kick each other and started throwing all kinds of objects. The fight was very fast, but thanks to the action of the numerous local private security personnel from near by clubs, the brawl was brought under control and there were no serious injuries.

In recent nights, violence in the area has been on the rise.