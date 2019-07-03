A woman is under police guard in Son Espases Hospital after being shot in the arm by a rifle while sunbathing on the terrace of her home in Montuïri on Tuesday afternoon.

She is said to be in a stable condition and the Guardia Civil apparently suspect that the rifle may have been fired by an ex partner of the victim.

The incident occurred when the woman was relaxing on her terrace and suddenly heard a gunshot - the bullet hit her in the arm.

Emergency teams were quickly on the scene and she was rushed to Son Espases hospital.

The Guardia Civil immediately began trying to locate the suspect but he was not at home and investigators are still searching for the possible suspect.

The Guardia Civil have questioned neighbours and owners of local bars and restaurants in the event any one has scene him.

They are also combing through CCTV camera footage in the area.