National Police during an arrest. 03-07-2019 ALEJANDRO SEPULVEDA

Shares:

The number of people arrested as a result of Wednesday’s drugs operation in various Palma districts has risen to ten and the National Police are not ruling out further arrests.

Those in detention include Africans, Spaniards and Colombians and the National Police raids and arrests were carried out in La Vileta, Secar de la Real and Son Gotleu, in the centre of Palma.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the serious crime squad from Madrid and armed police were involved in the operation because the drug dealers were known to possess weapons.