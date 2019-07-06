Superyacht DreAMBoat in Palma 05-07-2019

Majorca has become a magnet for superyachts this summer and yesterday another of the world’s largest and most luxurious private yachts joined the fleet already dotted around the island’s coast.

The 90 metre DreAMBoat moored up in the Astilleros de Mallorca yesterday morning.

The superyacht belongs to Arthur Blank, the billionaire owner of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, cofounded Home Depot, and has a net worth of $4.7 billion, according to Forbes.

The yacht of aluminium superstructure on a steel hull features a 14.2-metre beam.

Her impressive interior volume of 2,950 GT allows accommodation for 23 guests onboard, along with up to 33 crew members. DreAMBoat is also trademarked with generous overhangs from the superstructure and cut outs in the bulwarks lending her a classic and strong appearance. The vessel’s exterior features numerous large windows offering panoramic views. There is a swimming pool aft at the main deck, a partially closed sundeck with Jacuzzi and plenty of seating and entertainment zones.

Besides the golden dining room, the interior features bespoke surfaces and limestone floors.

DreAMBoat is decorated with several materials including natural wood, semiprecious stone, leather and mother-of-pearl designed by Terence Disdale.

Only recently launched by Dutch yacht builder Oceanco, she is one of three gigayachts recently acquired by American Sports team owners.



