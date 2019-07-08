Weather
Majorca on yellow alert as rain falls!
The Palma Met Office declared a "yellow alert" warning this morning after temperatures hit record highs over the weekend but this afternoon small amounts of rain fell across the island.
The Met Office said that temps over the weekend passed the 40 degrees Centigrade mark on Sunday.
Doctors have said that children and the elderly are most at risk from the hot weather.
Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)
Pollensa....................................38.6 degrees Centigrade
Palma, airport........................... 38.2 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 38.1 degrees Centigrade
Puerto Pollensa........................ 37.6 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem................................ 37.5 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 18.9 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 21.2 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 22.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 23.8 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antony de Portmany........ 24.1 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 41 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 34 (km/h)
Puerto Pollensa................................................ 32 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 28 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 28 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 63 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 61 (km/h)
Puerto Pollensa................................................ 48 (km/h)
Escorca, Lluc................................................... 47 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 44 (km/h)
Rain (litres per square metre)
Campos, Salines Llevant............................................ 0.2
Sant Antoni de Portmany............................................ 0.2
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.......................................... 0.1