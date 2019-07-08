Weather warning 08-07-2019

The Palma Met Office declared a "yellow alert" warning this morning after temperatures hit record highs over the weekend but this afternoon small amounts of rain fell across the island.

The Met Office said that temps over the weekend passed the 40 degrees Centigrade mark on Sunday.

Doctors have said that children and the elderly are most at risk from the hot weather.

Maximum Temperatures (Registered today)

Pollensa....................................38.6 degrees Centigrade

Palma, airport........................... 38.2 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 38.1 degrees Centigrade

Puerto Pollensa........................ 37.6 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem................................ 37.5 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 18.9 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 21.2 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 22.2 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 23.8 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antony de Portmany........ 24.1 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 41 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 34 (km/h)

Puerto Pollensa................................................ 32 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 28 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 28 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 63 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 61 (km/h)

Puerto Pollensa................................................ 48 (km/h)

Escorca, Lluc................................................... 47 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 44 (km/h)

Rain (litres per square metre)

Campos, Salines Llevant............................................ 0.2

Sant Antoni de Portmany............................................ 0.2

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.......................................... 0.1