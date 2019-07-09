Sant Joan airport in Palma. 25-10-2018 aena

Shares:

Further evidence of an overall decline in tourism was provided by Palma’s Son San Joan airport yesterday.

The state flight control centre AECFA, reported a marked downturn in air and passenger traffic between now and September.

According to AECFA, which is part of the Ministry for Development in Madrid, air traffic this month will contract by 9.1 percent, eight percent next month and nine percent in September, an overall fall of eight percent over the next few months.

And obviously, this will translate into a drop in the number of visitors. We have already reported a 30 percent fall in hotel bookings, and with flights having been diverted elsewhere, a late surge is physically impossible if there are not enough flights.