09-07-2019

False rental holiday scams are continuing to haunt the tourist industry.

This time it is a Norwegian family which has fallen victim to pirate rental companies.

The family of five paid 6,730 euros upfront to rent a villa in Alcudia between June 7 and 21.

But, on arriving at the property, they were met by the owner of the villa who had no idea that his home had been rented out.

The family, left with no where to stay, reported the matter to the Guardia Civil with the aid of Jordi Cerdo, the president of the Holiday Rental Association and he also managed to find the family legal accommodation for their holiday.

The association is now investigating the on line Ibizan rental agency with the aim of taking legal action.