View of the area of Son Marriog. 15-07-2019 Erzherzog Ludwig Salvator hatte

Shares:

The Majorca Fire Brigade's mountain rescue service today found the body of a 50-year-old Briton who had been reported missing on Sunday while out walking with a group of friends - all British - in the Tramuntana Mountains near Deya.

The alert was raised around 7pm on Sunday evening after the group of walkers returned from an area known as Ses Cingles de Son Rullan.

Helicopters and dog units were brought in on Monday morning, and the body was found at 10.35am at the foot of a very steep and long drop.