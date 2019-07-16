A Ryanair aircraft. 01-04-2012 R.L.

About 30 passengers on a Ryanair flight between Edinburgh and Ibiza staged "violent" and "intimidating" scenes during the journey, according to the UK newspaper Daily Mirror.

The large group of more than 30 men left the passengers terrified of their "disgusting" behavior as they became increasingly drunk.

One crew member subjected a cabin crew member to verbal abuse, while another attempted to "get off" the plane in the air.

As described in the newspaper, the crew had to request police assistance upon arrival in Ibiza because of their. The events took place on July 10.