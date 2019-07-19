Santanyi will have their holi colour party today. 04-08-2016 Toni Escobar

Today summer temperatures rise with high 34º and low 20º. Mostly sunny with partial clouds.

Temperatures will remain the same all weekend.

Our warm welcome to the passengers from MSC Lirica, Costa Fascinosa and MSC Seaview, which dock in Palma this morning.

What's On today

FIESTAS

Alcudia, Sant Jaume. 21.00: Senior citizens' supper and dance. Can Ramis. 23.30: Roman party - Val Nou and DJs. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria.

Algaida, Sant Jaume. 21.00: Open-air supper. 22.30: Playback contest. Sa Plaça.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume. 17.00: BiniJoves Chef - cookery contest (12 to 18 years of age). Parc de la Rectoria. 20.00: Music festival - Ido Si, Ous de Somera and various others. Passeig Born.

Calvia, Sant Jaume. 18.00: Traditional games. Plaça Vila. 22.30: Night party with Enrockats and DJ.

Felanitx, Santa Margalida. 19.00: Procession and dance by cavallets, demons and bigheads. 22.00: Compline. 22.00: Night party - Disccovers, Escarràs, DJ. Felanitx, Santa Margalida.

Inca, Orgullosament Inca. From 17.00: LGTBI Festival - music, performance, food trucks. Plaça Espanya.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 21.00: Folk dance and music - Bernat Riera, Germans Morro. Plaça Santa Maria la Major.

Manacor, Sant Jaume. 19.30: Manacor Mile. From Passeig Antoni Maura. 21.00: Swing with Swing Sick People. Plaça Rector Rubi.

Petra, Santa Praxedis. 19.00: Beer and food trucks fair. Music from Reggaetonpare and Saxophobia. C. Ample. 22.30: Eurovision comes to Petra. Plaça Fra Juniper Serra. 24.00: Night party - Orquestra Berimbau, La Canción del Verano, DJ. Plaça Fra Juniper Serra.

Porto Cristo, Virgen del Carmen. 19.00: Free soul dance. Plaça Sol i La Lluna. 19.30: Children's entertainment with Mel i Sucre. 22.00: Ball de bot. Passeig Sirena.

Sa Coma. 20.00: Multicultural night - Tapas and world cuisine. Procession by magical figures. 21.30: Procession by Dimonis Kinfumfa and batucada. 23.00: Flower Power Party - Vitamina Ye-Ye, La Movida Band. Avda. de les Palmeres.

Sa Pobla, Santa Margalida.19.30: Spinning tops. Plaça Princeps d'Astúries. 21.00: Concert - Sa Pobla Choir. Escola Graduada courtyard. 22.00: Night party - Orquestra Bon Ball, After Suns, OR, DJs. Plaça Major.

Sa Rapita, Virgen del Carmen. 18.30: Children's activities. Avda. Miramar. 20.30: Opening of the fiestas. Avda. Miramar. 21.00: Summer parade with giants, pipers and more. Avda. Miramar. 21.30: Open-air supper. Tickets by 16 July from Civic Centre; 8 euros. Avda. Miramar.

Santa Margalida, Santa Margalida. 22.00: Party with Orquestra Marblau and Orquestra Nexus. Plaça Vila.

Santa Maria del Camí, Santa Margalida. 17.00: Children's water party. Plaça Nova. 21.30: Open-air supper. Plaça Nova; followed by night party with Gran Casino, Anegats, Pelillos a la Mar.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume. 19.30: Holi colours festival. Sports ground.

Valldemossa, La Beata. 18.30: Procession by the Montuiri Band of Music. 22.30: Proclamation of the heiress and maids of honour for La Beata, opening address and party until 03.00. Plaça Cartoixa.

Vilafranca, La Beata. From 19.00: Tapas route - eleven bars; ticket, 12 euros, to be bought by 18 July from a participating bar. 20.00: Tapas train. Plaça Tomeu Penya. 23.00: Performance by Xic Music. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Canyamel. 21.30: Salvador Sobral (Portuguese singer, pianist - jazz, alternative rock). Torre Canyamel, Ctra. Arta-Canyamel km. 5. 40 euros. www.torrecanyamel.com

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Mago Joel - magic show. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. 20-22 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Puerto Andratx. 22.00: Folk dance - Aires de Andratx. Passeig Es Saluet.