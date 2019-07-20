Fire raging at the playground castle. 20-07-2019

The base of a castle at the children’s playground in Palma’s Parc de sa Riera was totally burned yesterday morning.

The National Police received a call at quarter past five from a driver who was passing and saw the fire; the playground was locked at that time. Officers who went to the scene had to climb over a fence before the Palma Fire Brigade arrived and forced the lock.

The rubber base and some wooden posts were affected. There were no injuries. The most likely reason for the fire is vandalism. Last week, a bucking bull machine was set fire to in the same area.