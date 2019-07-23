Son Espases emergencies. 22-07-2019 Archive

Shares:

The three-year-old Russian girl who swallowed an ecstasy pill in a park in Ibiza last week has left Son Espases Hospital.

The child was transferred from Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza, to where she had been taken after her mother realised that she had swallowed something potentially dangerous. The girl had picked the pill up at a children's playground area; soon afterwards she began to feel unwell.

Authorities in Santa Eulária, where the incident happened, are continuing to investigate the circumstances and are stepping up surveillance at the park.