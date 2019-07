Former Modern Talking star Dieter Bohlen was at the Andratx fiestas. 16-07-2019

Shares:

Former Modern Talking star Dieter Bohlen was pictured out in Andratx over the weekend enjoying the local fiestas.

Bohlen, who is a major star in his native Germany, has a home in Santa Ponsa.

He is often referred to as the “Pop-Titan” in the German-speaking press.