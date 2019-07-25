The bar has apologised to Crickson and says that the employees in question have been sacked. 24-07-2019 Facebook

A British tourist has accused waiters at a Magalluf bar of having broken his nose and caused various injuries.

Callum Crickson says that the incident happened on Saturday and followed a friend of his having accidentally dropped a glass.

On Facebook, he stated: “Magaluf not half showing it’s true colours this year, attacked by 3 waiter 3 bouncers and left with deep cuts and a broken nose all because of a dropped glass so I tried to walk away and do the smart thing and get hit from behind and kicked while I was on the floor slicing my arm open and attacked 2 of my mates *** please share *** stereo bar in Magaluf STEREO BAR MAGALUF admitted to it as the screenshots show also.”

Responding to this, the bar has apologised to Crickson and says that the employees in question have been sacked.

A source for the Local Police in Calvia revealed to the Bulletin this week that the British are no longer the real problem in Magalluf. “In general, they’re just kids and as soon as the police turn up, they disperse, the biggest trouble we now have is with the French coming from the likes of Marseilles, they are the new problem.”