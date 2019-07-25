Tourism
Rent a plastic igloo for 210 euros per night!
2019-07-25 04:01:01 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Formentera is known for its wonderful beaches and is probably the most sought after Balearic island amongst the Spanish and Italians.
There is a big shortage of hotels but now someone has come up with a novel idea to solve the accomodation problem....you can rent a plastic igloo for the bargain price of 210 euros per night.
The igloo can be placed on the beach and then it is a question of thank you and goodnight!