A unique experience under the stars. 24-07-2019

Shares:

Formentera is known for its wonderful beaches and is probably the most sought after Balearic island amongst the Spanish and Italians.

There is a big shortage of hotels but now someone has come up with a novel idea to solve the accomodation problem....you can rent a plastic igloo for the bargain price of 210 euros per night.

The igloo can be placed on the beach and then it is a question of thank you and goodnight!