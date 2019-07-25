Tomorrow Alcudia holds its Sant Christ Triennal with a mass and procession. 26-07-2013 T. AYUGA

ART

S'Arraco. 20.00-01.00: Nit de Art - numerous painters, sculptors, photographers; music and tapas.

FIESTAS

Alcudia, Sant Jaume. 11.30: Procession by the Alcudia Band of Music. Plaça Porta Mallorca. 12.00: Mass, followed by refreshments at the town hall. 22.00: Night party with Duplicats, Oques Grasses. Passeig Mare de Déu de la Victoria.

Algaida, Sant Jaume. 09.00: Wake-up by the pipers. 11.00: Mass, Orfeó Castellitx choir, Cossiers dance. Placeta Església. 19.00: Children's entertainment. Sa Plaça. 19.00: Caritas charity market. Sa Plaça.

Binissalem, Sant Jaume. 11.00: Children's games, soapy pole. Plaça Església. 18.30: Children's entertainment with Trencaclosques. Plaça Església. 20.00: Solemn mass. 20.30: 1,2,3 ... El Musical. Plaça Església. 23.00: CORREFOC - Dimonis Fil-loxera de l'Infern. From Plaça Església.

Calvia, Sant Jaume. 20.00: Solemn mass. 23.00: Music from the 1980s. Plaça Vila.

Colonia Sant Jordi. 20.00: Supper for senior citizens; music by Eva Amorós. Plaça Pou d'en Verdera.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 18.00: Children's activity. Plaça Espanya. 19.30: Procession with bigheads, giants and youth musicians. From Plaça Espanya. 20.00: Rhythm Nation Inca Dance Studio. Plaça Mallorca. 22.00: Marga Rotger, concert. Sant Domingo Cloister. Six euros (twelve euros to include new disc).

Llubi, Sant Feliu. 19.00: Open-air supper; bookings by Tuesday. C. Desaigua. 24.00: Sant Feliuet night party - Que, Vols Revival and DJ. Plaça Església.

Manacor, Sant Jaume. 18.00: Collection of the Sant Jaume banner by the chief "knight" and then parade. From C. Sant Sebastiá to the Nostra Senyora dels Dolors Church. 20.00: Mass. 22.30: CORREFOC - Dimonis Manafoc from C. Francesc Gomila to the town hall.

Paguera. 18.30: Zumba and salsa. 20.00: Open-air supper for senior citizens. Plaça Torà. 22.00: Music and dance with Orquestra Aguamarina.

Playa de Muro. 21.00: Line dance. By the municipal building. 21.30: Outdoor cinema.

Portocolom, Sant Jaume. 11.00: Solemn mass. 17.00: Soapy pole challenge. At the pier. 18.00: Portocolom Mile. From the pier. 22.00: Line dance. Plaça Corso.

Sa Pobla, Sant Jaume. 21.30: Folk dance and music - Marjal en Festa, Ballugall. Plaça Major.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume. 10.30: Wake-up by the Santanyi Band of Music. 11.00: Solemn mass, dance of offer, Coral de Sant Andreu choir. 12.00: Balanguera Majorca hymn - Santanyi Band of Music. 12.15: Giants' dance. 19.00: Party for senior citizens; music from Duo Melodies. 22.00: Comedy night. Sports ground. 24.00: FIREWORKS.

Son Serra de Marina. 19.30: Line dance; 20.30: Zumba; 22.30: Outdoor cinema - "Campeones". Plaça Església.

Valldemossa, La Beata. 17.00: Petit Chef - activity for young children. Plaça Cartoixa. 22.30: Outdoor cinema - "Jurassic World". Plaça Pública.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 22.00: Playback dance show and contest. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Bunyola. 21.00: Victor Uris (blues). Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Free.

Cala Ratjada. 22.00: Trio Cornucopia - Mozart in the Garden. Torre Cega Gardens. Ten euros.

Colonia Sant Pere. 21.00: Aida Borras (flute), Miquel Bennassar (organ); Bach and others. At the church. Free.

Deya. 21.00: Deya International Music Festival - Peter Frankl, Wei Yi Yang, Alfredo Oyagüez (pianos); Brahms, Debussy and others. Son Marroig. 20 euros. www.dimf.com

Marratxi. 21.00: Alejandra Burgos Band (blues-rock). Plaza de la Fuente, Mallorca Fashion Outlet (Festival Park). Free.

Palma. 21.00: Cançons de la Mediterrània - Coetus (percussion group), Omar Niang, Wa Koul Diop. Ses Voltes Park. Free.

Palma. 21.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Maria Mudryak (soprano), Amartuvshin Enkbath (baritone); Bizet, Puccini and others. Bellver Castle. 15-35 euros.

Port Canonge. 20.30: Banyalbujazz - Julia Colom. Free.

Puerto Portals. 18.00-24.00: The Sunset Market - at 21.30, La Kunfusion (flamenco fusion).

PERFORMANCE

Santa Eugènia, Performing Arts Festival. 19.00: First performance - "Jocs Reciclats". At the show area. (Runs until Saturday, with performances in the evenings.)