Today we are still on heatwave alert and temperatures will not be going down until the weekend.

Our warm welcome to the passengers from Seven Seas Voyager, Azamara Pursuit, Costa NeoRiviera, Costa Fascinosa and MSC Seaview, which dock in Palma this morning.

ART

Arta, PoesArt. From 18.00: Poetry, art and live music. Batucada in the streets; at 21.00, Salvatge Cor (Majorcan indie), Arta Theatre. Free.

FIESTAS

Alcudia, Sant Crist Triennial. 12.00: Solemn eucharist followed by procession. 22.30: Alcudia Band of Music - "Show Must Go On"; Queen music. Plaça Carles V. 24.00: FIREWORKS / PYROMUSICAL. Plaça Carles V.

Algaida, Santa Anna. 11.00: "Jewel" races. Sa Plaça. 23.00: Party and dance with Orquestra Galatzó. Sa Plaça. 01.00: Fire crackers.

Cala Millor. 21.00: Torra-Rock 2019 - Monny Penny, Bon Joves Tribut Band, OR, Ca de Bou. On the beach in front of Hotel Amarac.

Colonia Sant Jordi. 21.30: Concert - Ses Salines and Bunyola Choirs. By the church. 23.30: Discoshow Revival with three DJs. Avda. Primavera.

Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen. 20.30: Open-air supper, various streets and squares. 21.00: Folk dance with Bernat Riera and Germans Morro. Plaça Santa la Major. 23.00: YeYé party with La Decada Prodigiosa. Plaça Espanya. 24.00: Inca YeYé with DJ Juan Campos. C. Born.

Llubi, Sant Feliu. 20.30: Children's treasure hunt and challenge (10 to 15 years of age); 23.00: Treasure hunt and challenge for 16 and over. Plaça Església.

Paguera. 10.00: Painting the streets and children's activities. Plaça Torà. 22.00: Bingo, music and dance from 23.00 with Orquestra Paula Blu and Oxalis.

Playa de Muro. 18.00: Placing of the giants outside the municipal building. From 19.00: Evening/night beach volleyball tournament. 20.00: Procession by the Unió Artística Murera band of music. 20.30: Official opening of the evening/night artisan fair (stalls open from around 18.00). 22.30: Concert - Women Don't Wait Series; Mary Lee Kortes' Corvette from the USA. Balneario 1, C. Anecs (road to the beach by Restaurant Boy). Free.

Pollensa, La Patrona. 14.00: Firing of rockets and bell-ringing, procession by the Soldà Band of Cornets to mark the official start of the fiestas. 20.30: Procession through the streets by the Pollensa Band of Cornets and Drummers. 22.00: Pregón opening address and concert by the Pollensa Band of Music. Sant Domingo Cloister.

Portocolom, Sant Jaume. 20.30: Pipers, batucada and then live music acts and DJ. Arenal beach. 24.00: FIREWORKS.

Santa Ponsa Malgrat Mirador. 17.00: Water games for children. 18.00: Ballroom dance. 20.00: Line dance; pa amb oli; DJ.

Santanyi, Sant Jaume. 22.00: Ballroom dance with Trio Nàutic. Sports ground. 24.00: Grand party - Romeromania Bestial. Football ground.

Son Serra de Marina. 19.00: T-shirt painting. 23.30: Night party - Miaulos, Without String, Sustrando. Plaça Església.

Valldemossa, La Beata. 17.00: Children's party and entertainment. Escola Vella courtyard. 23.00: Night party - Old Noise and DJs. Plaça Cartoixa.

Vilafranca, La Beata. 18.00: Departure of the demon with bigheads and pipers. Plaça Major; followed by children's party, Plaça Tomeu Penya. 23.00: Beatisò - batucada. From Plaça Tomeu Penya to Plaça Major. 00.30: Night party - Toninaina, IPops, DJ. Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Alaro. 21.00: Monkey Doo - swing. Parc de Son Tugores. Free.

Betlem. 22.00: Seicento - Lina Tur (baroque violin), Antonio González (harpsichord); music from the seventeenth century. Betlem hermitage. 15 euros.

Palma. 21.00: Palma Band of Music. Bellver Castle. Free.

Palma. 21.00: Reggae fest - Inner Circle (Jamaica), Iseo & Dodosound and others. Son Fusteret showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. 22 euros. www.sonfusteret.com

Sant Llorenç. 20.00: Beatles vs. Rollings. Plaça Vella.

Son Carrió. 22.00: Coco. Plaça Església.