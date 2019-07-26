Tiffany Trump chooses Majorca for her holiday. 26-07-2019 r.d.

Shares:

The daughter of the current US President Donald Trump, Tiffany Trump, could be imminent. It's a visit that has been organised with a certain secrecy and with great security measures. She will be staying at a luxury hotel.

On the other hand, and in a matter of a few days, the former first lady and wife of Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, will also be heading to the island. The two women, who are very popular, will be enjoying separately a few days' holiday in Majorca.

It will be Michelle Obama's third consecutive summer on the island, invited by her good friend James Costos, a former Spanish ambassador to the United States.