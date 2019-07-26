Jamie III where the incident occured. 26-07-2019

Two men riding a motorcycle stole a watch worth 45,000 euros from an Irish tourist in broad daylight on Thursday evening in Jaime III in Palma.

One of the thieves got out of a vehicle and crossed onto the other sidewalk, where the victim was walking with his two underage daughters.

The man twisted his arm, and in just a few seconds took the watch and returned to his companion, who was waiting on the white motorcycle to flee.

The woman's watch is a pink gold Audemars Piguet, worth 45,000 euros.