Police
A 45,000 euro watch stolen in broad daylight on Jaime III
2019-07-26 10:30:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Two men riding a motorcycle stole a watch worth 45,000 euros from an Irish tourist in broad daylight on Thursday evening in Jaime III in Palma.
One of the thieves got out of a vehicle and crossed onto the other sidewalk, where the victim was walking with his two underage daughters.
The man twisted his arm, and in just a few seconds took the watch and returned to his companion, who was waiting on the white motorcycle to flee.
The woman's watch is a pink gold Audemars Piguet, worth 45,000 euros.