Son Sant Joan Airport. 27-07-2019 Archive

Shares:

From Friday until Sunday, the airports in the Balearics will register 4,503 flights, for which 724,105 seats are programmed.

Palma's Son Sant Joan, naturally enough, has the highest level of traffic - 2,855 flights with an anticipated 480,659 passengers (arriving and departing). At Ibiza Airport, there are 1,095 flights and 159,682 seats; Mahon has 553 flights and 83,764 passengers. Today will be the busiest day - 1,674 flights and 267,928 passengers.