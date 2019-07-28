The Guardia Civil's office in Magalluf. 28-07-2019 Michel's

Another violent incident in Magalluf, and this one took place at a bar right by the Guardia Civil's Punta Ballena office. A 20-year-old British tourist attacked a doorman with a broken bottle; he thrust the bottle into the 26-year-old doorman's face. The tourist had apparently been prevented from entering the establishment.

Both were taken to Son Espases Hospital, the tourist having cut a hand. He was arrested and faces potential charges of attempted murder and causing injury.

The incident occurred at around six o'clock on Sunday morning.