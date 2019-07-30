Drugs were found with children's hairbands. 29-07-2019 Policia Nacional

A Senegalese street vendor in Playa de Palma was arrested on Sunday when he was found to have quantities of marijuana and cocaine hidden in packets with children's hairbands.

Around half past two in the afternoon, the vendor and one other ran off when a National Police patrol appeared. They took refuge in the entrance to a building, shut the door and tried to prevent officers entering. When the police got in, the two ran up the staircase to the rooftop. They were crouching down and trying to conceal a bag.

The officers searched the bag and found the hairbands. The second Senegalese citizen was arrested for breach of immigration law.