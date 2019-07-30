Love Island filmed in Majorca. 30-07-2019

As season five of cult reality show Love Island came to an end on Monday, data collated by travel tech site, Kiwi.com, shows that Majorca is no longer Britain’s type on paper.

The rise in popularity of the show in recent years had created a booming effect on Majorcan tourism, but data released today shows a 33% decrease in flight enquiries from the UK to Majorca, signalling that the Love Island bubble is bursting.

Data from the flight booking website revealed that Londoners are least likely to miss Molly-Mae and Tommy cracking on each night, with searches to Majorca down a whopping 69% in the capital.

It also appears Yorkshire has no loyalty to the dating show in 2019, with enquiries from Leeds to Majorca down 41% on the previous 12 months.

Additionally, the data from Kiwi.com suggests that Brits up and down the country are feeling mugged off by this year’s series, with flight searches to Majorca down in both Birmingham and Liverpool (34% and 33% respectively).

It’s not all doom and gloom, as for those who would like to visit the beautiful island of Majorca this week, return flights from the UK start as little as £56 on Kiwi.com. It is what it is.