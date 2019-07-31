Weather alert due to wind which could cause risk of fires. 26-05-2013 Nila Garcés¶

Today, July will bid farewell in the Balearic Islands with winds and the possibility of some dry storms in certain parts of the islands. Palma's Met Office has warned through social networks that all this, combined with a lack of rainfall and several days of very high temperatures, has elevated the risk of fires.

For its forecast, the Met Office has announced a drop in temperatures in the Mediterranean area and in the southern tip of the peninsula, with the possibility of weak and dispersed rainfall.