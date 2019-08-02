Environment
Vermin in Palma
Palma has more rats but fewer cockroaches and mosquitos, according to the city council health department.
The council is basing their information on the fact that they received 123 calls from worried residents, an increase of 30 per cent.
The increase in rats has been blamed on more empty buildings and more rubbish on the streets.
Ian Hannaford / Hace 1 day
Clean the rubbish off the streets daily, refurbish the empty buildings for rentals and homeless, just read rents are up 50% last six years so zero excuse!