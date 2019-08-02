King Felipe during the regatta. 01-08-2019 Julian Aguirre

Shares:

On Thursday, when King Felipe was taking part in the Copa del Rey (King's Cup) regatta, photographers captured the King and crew of the Aifos exchanging pleasantries with a blonde woman on a yacht that went past. Who was this mysterious woman?

She is Martina Jaúdenes. Majorcan, she is the King's goddaughter. A couple of years ago, the King attended her wedding to Luis Abascal in the San Nicolas Church in Palma. Her father, Eugenio Jáudenes, partnered the King in regattas in years gone by; they remain close friends.