The Spanish Royal Family will hold their media event on Sunday. 04-08-2016 Julian Aguirre

The annual media event when the Royal Family pose for the press at Palma's Marivent Palace will take place on Sunday from 7pm. This is confined to King Felipe, Queen Letizia, and the princesses, Leonor and Sofia.

The King, who will be awarding prizes for the Copa del Rey regatta today, is scheduled to meet leading members of the political establishment on Monday. Between 10am and 11.30am, the King will receive President Armengol; the speaker of the Balearic parliament, Vicenç Thomàs; the mayor of Palma, José Hila; and the president of the Council of Majorca, Catalina Cladera.

On Wednesday, as is normal when the King is on vacation in Majorca, the prime minister will come to Majorca for his weekly audience. Pedro Sánchez, strictly speaking acting PM, will meet the King at 1pm at the Marivent. In the evening, the reception for Balearic society will be held by the King and Queen at the Almudaina Palace.