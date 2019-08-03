Interview
The Mayor of London talks to the Bulletin
Tomorrow (Sunday) the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan talks exclusively to the Majorca Daily Bulletin.
He discusses Brexit, his relationship with Boris Johnson, being mayor of the greatest city in the world , his love for Majorca and his concerns for expatriates.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Stan Jessop / Hace about 20 hours
His control of London's Crime problem has not been good. Stopping the knife crime being his failure to achieve control is cause for concern.