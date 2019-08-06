Megayacht the Rising Sun. 06-08-2019 Ultima Hora

Some of individuals with the largest fortunes in the United States are enjoying a few days of vacation in Majorca. Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon; Karlie Kloss, American model; David Geffen, billionaire music producer and Joshua Kushner, brother of Donald Trump’s son-in-law and Lloyd Blankfein, former president of Goldman Sachs, have shared images on social media of them all together sailing in Majorcan waters.

Among the snapshots they have shared, you can see the group of celebrities on board the Rising Sun, David Geffen’s megayacht, on which they recently celebrated Kloss’s birthday. The businessman’s super yacht is one of the longest in the world by length - 138 metres. It is considered a nautical jewel, worth more than 300 million dollars. She was designed by Jon Bannenberg and built in Bremen (Germany) in 2004 by Lürssen for Larry Ellison, CEO of Oracle Corporation.

Another of the photographs that Geffen has shared is the group of celebrities enjoying a sunset on a terrace. "Fun in Mallorca (fun in Mallorca)", commented the millionaire producer.

Bezos hit the headlines earlier this year for his divorce.

In these photographs of his holiday in Majorca, he can be seen accompanied by his current girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez.

