Italian designer arrives in Majorca on board Freedom
Italian designer Roberto Cavalli, arrived last night on board his new superyacht Freedom in Palma's port from Minorca.
His impressive yacht could not avoid attracting attention. The 28 metres yacht has a central skylight and four large windows which allow for constant sea views and plenty of natural light throughout the yacht. The main deck was designed with four slope steps to allow for the beach area and to make the main lounge appear to be one continuous space close to the water.
The interiors created by Cavalli feature fabric and leather finishes and bulkheads covered by photos he took himself during his travels.
Cavalli is married to Eva Cavalli and has five children.
