An electric scooter. 09-08-2019

Shares:

A five-year-old girl suffered slight injuries to her head when she and her mother were knocked off an electric scooter in Palma.

The incident occurred on the Calle Pueblo Español at around quarter past nine on Friday morning. The mother had been riding the scooter, which had been travelling in the wrong direction. The driver of a car was unable to avoid them. Neither was wearing a helmet.