Accident
Child injured after being knocked off a scooter
A five-year-old girl suffered slight injuries to her head when she and her mother were knocked off an electric scooter in Palma.
The incident occurred on the Calle Pueblo Español at around quarter past nine on Friday morning. The mother had been riding the scooter, which had been travelling in the wrong direction. The driver of a car was unable to avoid them. Neither was wearing a helmet.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.