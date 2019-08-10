A boat used by illegal immigrants. 08-08-2019 Gori Vicens

Twenty-five illegal immigrants were detained by the Guardia Civil on Friday morning: eleven were in Ibiza and fourteen in Formentera. Two small boats had landed, one in Cala Olivera, Santa Eulària in Ibiza; three of the 25 were on a regular ferry from Formentera to Ibiza.

Four boats have landed in Ibiza and Formentera this week, and a total of 45 people have been detained. Three who were apprehended on Thursday were minors. The normal protocol is for minors to be placed in the charge of island authorities, the Council of Ibiza's Centre for Minors in this instance, and for adults to await transfer to the detention centre on the mainland; they are the responsibility of the National Police.

The authorities in Ibiza are anticipating more boats because sea conditions are currently very favourable. They say that, for now, they are able to cope with the number of illegal immigrants.