Weekly markets in Majorca. 05-11-2016

Today let's welcome the passengers from Aidanova, Marella Discovery 2 and Norwegian Epic who will be arriving at Palma's port this morning.

Tomorrow Aurora will be arriving to port in the morning.

MARKETS

Today Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Tomorrow Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Sa Pobla, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

For complete guide of events scheduled today and tomorrow.

CINEMA

Here is the list of films showing in English.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 OCIMAX PG Animation/Adventure 12.20/15.30/17.15/19.10

The Secret Life of Pets 2 MAHON PG Animation/Adventure 18.20 (12/8)

Fast & Furious OCIMAX PG13 Action/Adventure 12.25/21.10

The Lion King RIVOLI PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 15.45/18.00/20.15

The Lion King FESTIVAL PG Animation/Adventure/Drama 12.20 (10/8, 11/8 & 14/8)

BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul OCIMAX NR Documentary/Music 12.05/16.00 (10 & 11/8)

Toy Story 4 AUGUSTA G Animation/Adventure 16.10