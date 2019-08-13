Incident
British teenager found dead in a swimming pool
A British 19-year-old tourist has drowned in a swimming pool in Alaró, Majorca. The events took place earlier Tuesday morning in a house on Puig de sa Comuna street, where the girl spent her holidays with her relatives and a group of friends.
According to information from the Guardia Civil, the girl went to the swimming pool for a swim around seven in the morning and has drowned for reasons that are still under investigation.
It was her own family who found her body at the bottom of the pool. After taking her out of the pool, they have tried to revive her, but they were unable to do anything to save her life.
A number of Civil Guard personnel have been deployed to the scene, and are now investigating how the events have taken place.
