Travel
Majorca's Palma airport passport strike is on
Passport control staff as Palma airport are going to walk out on strike indefinitely at midnight on Saturday, August 24.
It is feared that the industrial action will cause chaos at passport control for hundreds of thousands of British holidaymakers and visitors from other non-Schengen countries.
The dispute is over working hours, wages and no revised contracts.
