Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, celebrated her birthday on August 4 in Ibiza alongside new baby, Archie, and husband Prince Harry.

Meghan with her friends in Ibiza (via mishanonoo on instagram) pic.twitter.com/ojeL8pLVbH — Meghan Markle Daily (@meghanmdaily) August 10, 2016

Ibiza has a special place in Meghan's heart, she visited the island in 2016, with a group of friends before meeting the British prince. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have spent six days on Ibiza, probably staying in a private villa. They arrived byprivate jet and managed to escape photographers during their stay.

The couple are never far from controversy. Earlier this week Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, ridiculed Harry's remarks last month that the couple only wanted two children because of the environmental impact.

"Terrifying! Here was Harry, here he was this young, brave, boisterous, all male, getting into trouble, turning up at stag parties inappropriately dressed, drinking too much and causing all sorts of mayhem. He was the most popular royal of a younger generation that we’ve seen for 100 years. And then he met Meghan Markle, and it’s fallen off a cliff," Farage said.